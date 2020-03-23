Blue Cross Broad Street Run Postponed Until Oct. 4

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run will be delayed until Oct. 4, Independence Blue Cross announced Monday.

Race organizers posted a list of frequently asked questions for runners, including what to do if they can't make the new date.

"This decision was not taken lightly," organizers said on their web site. "Based on recommendations by the CDC and after consulting with the City’s Health Department, this is the best way to keep all runners, volunteers, staff, and spectators as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The 10-mile Blue Cross Broad Street Run is the largest in the country.