Broad Street Run

Blue Cross Broad Street Run Postponed Until Oct. 4

The 39th annual Broad Street Run
Joseph Kaczmarek

Runners make their way down Broad Street, Sunday May 6, 2018, during the 39th annual Broad Street Run. NBC10 Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run will be delayed until Oct. 4, Independence Blue Cross announced Monday.

Race organizers posted a list of frequently asked questions for runners, including what to do if they can't make the new date.

"This decision was not taken lightly," organizers said on their web site. "Based on recommendations by the CDC and after consulting with the City’s Health Department, this is the best way to keep all runners, volunteers, staff, and spectators as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

watch live 1 hour ago

WATCH: Almost 1,000 More Coronavirus Cases in NJ; 27 People Have Died

Pennsylvania 3 hours ago

Pa. High Court Dismisses Gun Shop’s Challenge to Gov. Wolf’s Shutdown Order

The 10-mile Blue Cross Broad Street Run is the largest in the country.

This article tagged under:

Broad Street Run
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us