Bloomberg Campaign Faces Potential Class Action Lawsuit for Layoffs

A former field organizer filed the suit on Monday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign is facing a potential class action lawsuit for allegedly promising jobs through November to more than a thousand campaign staffers and then laying them off last week.

A former field organizer, Donna Wood, filed the suit on Monday in U.S. District Court, in the southern district of New York, on behalf of herself and others seeking to get it certified by the court as a class action.

NBC News first reported in January that Bloomberg was planning to fund a major campaign effort through November and was committing to pay staff through then, even if he lost the nomination. But Bloomberg reversed course last week and laid off his entire staff. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 34 mins ago

In Wake of Virus, New Jersey Orders Some County Inmates Released

watch live 1 hour ago

WATCH: Gov. Orders People in Philadelphia Suburbs to Stay at Home

For the full story, go to NBC News.

Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us