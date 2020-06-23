Black Lives Matter Protests Continue in Philly Despite Sweltering Heat

A group of protesters that stretches multiple city blocks is marching on Broad Street.

Images from SkyForce 10 showed the marchers flanked by police on bikes as they passed South Street. Marchers toward the front carried a banner that read "rise up against racism and oppression."

The group appeared to be marching toward City Hall. Later, they gathered on 15th Street next to Dilworth Park.

Protestors are gathered between City Hall and the Municipal Services Building. They say they’ll stay here until their demands are met. We’ll fill you in on what they are coming up at 5:00 on @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/U3oj0LpuhX — Steven Fisher (@Steven_Fisher10) June 23, 2020

NBC10 cameras showed that South Broad Street was blocked before City Hall as the marchers arrived. A large police presence separated traffic on South Broad from the group.

SkyForce 10 also showed a group being loaded into police vans on Arch Street, behind the Municipal Services Building. Those people were arrested for entering the building.

At the same time as the protests outside, there has been debate in City Council about transparency in the police union contract negotiations.

City Council’s Committee on Public Safety is debating on Tuesday afternoon two police reform bills: a bill that would require public hearings prior to bargaining begins on police union contracts, and a bill that would ban certain police arrest techniques including chokeholds.

“Let’s put money into the people,” the Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler told City Council, urging that money now spent on the police department be redirected to education and mental health services. “It’s time to turn on the light and put the process out to the public.”

Police Advisory Commission executive director Hans Menos said police union contract negotiations always have involved salaries and benefits, but exclude another issue.

“References to any reforms are noticeably absent,” Menos said, urging Council to pass legislation that improves public input in the bargaining process.