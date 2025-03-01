A FedEx cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey following a bird strike.

Officials said the incident happened around 8:07 a.m., Saturday, March 1.

“FedEx Flight 3609 from Newark to Indianapolis experienced a bird strike during takeoff. Our crew declared an emergency and returned safely to Newark. We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders," FedEx spokesperson Austin Kemker said in a statement.

Videos of the incident were posted all over social media, showing the plane's engine on fire before it landed in Newark.

Air traffic was briefly halted as a precaution, but operations have resumed, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.