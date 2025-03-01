New Jersey

Bird strike forces FedEx cargo plane to make emergency landing at Newark airport

By Cherise Lynch

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 16: In this photo FedEx logo is seen in Washington D.C., United States on February 16, 2023. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images

A FedEx cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey following a bird strike.

Officials said the incident happened around 8:07 a.m., Saturday, March 1.

“FedEx Flight 3609 from Newark to Indianapolis experienced a bird strike during takeoff. Our crew declared an emergency and returned safely to Newark. We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders," FedEx spokesperson Austin Kemker said in a statement.

Videos of the incident were posted all over social media, showing the plane's engine on fire before it landed in Newark.

Air traffic was briefly halted as a precaution, but operations have resumed, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyNewarkNewark Airport
