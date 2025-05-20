Billie Eilish adds Philly stop to extended tour — here's how to get tickets

She came, she sang, she sold out — and now she’s coming back.

Grammy-award-winning artist Billie Eilish has officially extended her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour, and Philadelphia is once again on the list.

In a social media post, the "Bad Guy" singer wrote, "heard you wanted more shows" and shared that she had added additional arena dates in Japan and the U.S. for this year.

After a wave of sold-out shows and nonstop fan frenzy, Eilish is giving the City of Brotherly Love another chance to experience her captivating live performance.

Eilish is set to perform at the Wells Fargo Center -- which will soon be named Xfinity Mobile Arena -- on October 23, 2025.

Fans in the U.S. can purchase pre-sale tickets on Tuesday, May 20, at noon local time. Remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale starting Thursday, May 22, at noon local time at billieeilish.com.

On this leg of the tour, Eilish will continue her long-standing partnership with environmental nonprofit REVERB.

$1 from each ticket sold will go to REVERB and its ongoing effort to address the impacts of food insecurity and the climate crisis.

In addition, fans are encouraged to take public transportation and carpool to and from the "Hit Me Hard and Soft" shows to help reduce greenhouse gas pollution.

Fans are also asked to bring an empty reusable water bottle or donate for a custom RockNRefill Nalgene bottle to fill up at the free water refill stations located at each venue.