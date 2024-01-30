Delaware County

Billboard critical of Hamas vandalized in Chester

A billboard placed in Chester, along I-95 and Route 320, by the nonprofit group, JewBelong -- which is aimed at fighting antisemitism -- was defaced over the weekend

By Hayden Mitman

A billboard placed by JewBelong in Chester, along I-95 and Route 320, that was defaced over the weekend.
JewBelong

Police in Delaware County are investigating after a billboard that condemned Hamas -- the terrorist group responsible for the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel -- in Chester was vandalized over the weekend.

The billboard was erected by JewBelong, which describes itself as "a national nonprofit organization that aims to make Judaism accessible and fight antisemitism" and it read "Don’t be naive. Hamas is your problem too."

In a statement released Tuesday, representatives of the nonprofit said that billboard, located along I-95 and Route 320 in Chester, was defaced with green paint sometime on Jan. 27 or 28.

"Americans need to understand that Hamas is an oppressive organization and they will not stop with the Jews and Israel. Hamas is everyone’s problem. They hate America, democracy, the LGBTQ community, and women’s rights. ” says JewBelong co-founder Archie Gottesman said in a statement on the incident. “JewBelong believes in the goal of peace for Palestinian and Israeli people and recognizes the fact that Hamas is standing in the way of that peace."

The graffiti reads "Sick f***s your charade is ending."

Representatives of JewBelong said a police report has been filed and, following the vandalism, the billboard has been taken down and it will not be replaced.

