Bill to legalize recreational marijuana use in Pa. moves forward in Harrisburg

On Monday, a bill that would legalize recreational adult-use marijuana in the state of Pennsylvania, passed through the state House's Health Committee.

It will next be considered before the full state House of Representatives.

The bill, known as the Cannabis Health and Safety Act is sponsored by State Rep. Rick Krajewski, D-Phila., who, along with State Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny, intends, as noted by the pair in a statement on the bill, to be "a bold, thoughtful proposal designed to center public health, repair communities harmed by prohibition, and create a stable, sustainable market."

"The time is now for Pennsylvania," said Krajewski in a statement. "We have listened carefully to public health experts, criminal justice reformers, small business advocates and community leaders. Our bill reflects what we've learned — that we can and must legalize cannabis in a way that is safe, equitable and beneficial to all Pennsylvanians."

As detailed in a statement on the bill, along with legalizing recreational adult-use of marijuana, the legislation calls for:

Automatically clearing criminal records and advancing restorative justice for those impacted by cannabis-related offenses.

Reinvesting tax revenue into communities disproportionately harmed by the War on Drugs.

Implementing critical public health protections, including THC limits, marketing restrictions and child safety measures.

Creating pathways for diverse and local entrepreneurs to participate in the regulated cannabis market, with priority on licensing and contracting.

Maximizing state revenue and accountability with publicly owned and accountable retail stores.

Legislators said that 24 states -- including nearly all of Pa's closest neighbors -- have legalized recreational adult-use marijuana and, if the bill becomes law, the state could rake in more than a half-billion dollars a year from taxes and profits from sales of the drug.

"By legalizing and regulating cannabis thoughtfully, we can avoid pitfalls that have marred roll outs in other states,” Frankel said in a statement. “Our plan will create clear rules that protect consumers, educate the public, and ensure that Pennsylvania small businesses and taxpayers – not out-of-state corporations -- benefit from the profits.”

With approval from the state's House Health Committee, the bill will next move to the full state House of Representatives for review.