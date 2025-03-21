Bike lane on sidewalk in North Philly neighborhood draws mixed reactions

For years now community advocates have been searching for ways to make Philadelphia roads safer for both pedestrians and cyclists. Yet one North Philly neighborhood’s solution has led to mixed reactions. On Erie Avenue between Broad Street and Old York Road, a bike lane is currently on the sidewalk rather than the street.

“It’s not supposed to be like that,” Angel Castro, a resident, told NBC10. “Because the name has it all. Sidewalk. It’s for people to walk. Not to ride bikes.”

The lane was installed on the North Philly sidewalk a few months ago. It’s proven to be divisive for residents in the area.

“Yeah, I’d rather have a bike lane in the street,” Selim Yahyaoui, a bicyclist who rides through the city each day, told NBC10. “I don’t think it’s that comfortable. Because there’s like people walking and sometimes they get annoyed with cyclists.”

Another resident -- who did not reveal her full name -- was in support of the lane.

"That's kind of dope," she said. "I mean, it takes away from children but yet we can see it brightly knowing that they can use it."

Members of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia said you’ll eventually see more bike lanes on sidewalks around the city. According to the organization, 125 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in the city in 2024 with 58 of the victims being pedestrians and three of them being bicyclists. They believe the sidewalk bike lanes can help improve safety and are hoping that they're ultimately installed near every major thoroughfare in Philadelphia.

“I think if you look at it, it is clear that it is separated,” Chris Gale, a member of the coalition, told NBC10. “You know where the cyclist is supposed to be. You know where the pedestrian is supposed to be. You know where the driver is supposed to be. So you have the street calming.”

As for those who have taken issue with the lane, another North Philly resident had a simple solution.

"If you share it with them, let them go," he said. "Just move out the way."