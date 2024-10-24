Philadelphia City Council is expected to vote Thursday on legislation aimed at handing out hefty fines to illegally-parked drivers in hopes of protecting bicyclists on city streets.

Democratic 3rd District Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) on behalf of Democratic City Council President Kenyatta Johnson introduced proposed legislation that increases fines while prohibiting cars and trucks stopping or drivers standing in any bike lane in Philadelphia when council returned from summer break last month.

What does the 'Get Out the Bike Lane Bill' look to do?

Bill No. 240657 -- known as the “Get Out the Bike Lane Bill" -- would amend Title 12 of Philadelphia's traffic code "to prohibit stopping, standing, or parking a vehicle in a bicycle lane and to increase monetary penalties for illegally stopping, standing, or parking a vehicle in a bicycle lane, all under certain terms and conditions."

Basically, parking and stopping in bike lanes will be a no-no.

The current law, which went into effect back in January 2013, prohibits parking in a bike lane, and drivers face a fine of $75 in Center City and University City and $50 in other parts of the city.

The new legislation would fine those who park, stop, or stand in a bike lane to $125 in Center City and University City and $75 in other parts of the city.

“When we keep vehicles and people from blocking bike lanes city wide, we can make streets safer for everyone,” Johnson said at the time of the bill being introduced. “I will continue to work with the Philadelphia Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems (OTIS) and Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration to explore what additional safety measures can be installed for cyclists throughout the Second Council District and citywide.”

The bill would immediately go into effect upon signature from Democratic first-term Mayor Cherelle Parker.

New Philadelphia fines for bike lane blocking come amid calls for more safety after cyclists' deaths

This new legislation comes just months after Dr. Barbara Friedes – who was recently named a chief resident at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia – was struck and killed by a driver while she was riding her bike in a bike lane along Spruce Street near Rittenhouse Square in July.

Back in 2017, 24-year-old Emily Fredricks was struck and killed by a turning trash truck while riding along Spruce Street at 11th Street.

In August, bike safety advocates, families of crash victims, and other concerned residents gathered to demand the installation of protected bike lanes throughout the city. The demonstration – organized by the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, Philly Bike Action, Families for Safe Streets Greater Philadelphia, and other groups – took place outside of City Hall.

The groups presented nearly 10,000 petition signatures to Parker and Johnson, demanding that the city install permanent protection for every bike lane in Philadelphia and implement safety improvements for bicyclists.

The Coalition and protestors also asked for increased funding for the Vision Zero initiative, a city program that aims to eliminate all traffic deaths in Philadelphia.

