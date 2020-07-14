Bicyclist Struck and Killed in Hit-And-Run in Philadelphia

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a bicyclist over the weekend in Philadelphia.

William Lindsay, 32, was riding a bike on the 3800 block of Ridge Avenue around 8:35 p.m. on Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene. Lindsay was found on the road unconscious and suffering from a head wound. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m.

On Tuesday police released surveillance video of the hit-and-run vehicle, a light-colored or possibly white coupe.

The FOP is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the driver’s arrest. If you have any information, please call Philadelphia Police.