Bicyclist Robbed, Beaten Unconscious Near Art Museum

Law enforcement officials are trying to identify the people who, allegedly, beat a 48-year-old man who was biking along Pennsylvania Avenue until he was unconscious before robbing him

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials are hoping to identify these individuals after a man was beaten unconscious before being robbed near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
The Philadelphia Police Department has released surveillance footage after, officials said, a 48-year-old bicyclist was beaten until he was unconscious and robbed while riding along Pennsylvania Avenue, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, when a 48-year-old man was attacked while he was riding a bike along the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

At that time, police said, the occupants of a black sedan knocked the victim off of his bike, then punched and kicked him until he was unconscious.

The individuals sought in this incident then took the man's wallet and keys and fled in an unknown direction, law enforcement officials said.

Anyone who might have information on this incident can submit tips to the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent anonymously, here.

