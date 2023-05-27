Bicyclist Killed in West Philadelphia Collision

A man died on Saturday morning after he was struck by a car while riding his bike in West Philadelphia.

According to police, a man -- believed to be in his 40s or 50s -- was riding a bike along the unit block of N. 63rd Street, just before 7 a.m., when he was struck by a green Dodge Charger.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash.

First responders took the bicycle rider to a nearby hospital after the incident, but officials said, he was pronounced at about 7:27 a.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Law enforcement officials said that no arrest has been made in this incident, however an investigation is still ongoing.