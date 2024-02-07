Bicyclist killed in Egg Harbor Township hit-and-run

Police in New Jersey are investigating after a 68-year-old man was struck and killed while riding a bicycle on Steelmanville Road in the Scullville section of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, on Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to Steelmanville Road, in the area of Beaver Drive, at about 6:34 p.m. after a crash occurred there.

Here, officials said, first responders found 68-year-old Neil Burman, of Egg Harbor Township, who had been struck by a car as he was riding a bike along the roadway.

Burman, according to police, had sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced at the scene.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Law enforcement officials said Burman was struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram that was traveling southbound on Steelmanville Road and did not stop after striking Burman.

According to police, the truck was located a short time after the crash.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or is able to provide any additional information is asked to contact the EHTPD Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-2661 or 609-926-4045.