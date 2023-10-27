Pennsylvania

Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Jenkintown, police say

The incident happened on the 500 block of York Road in Jenkintown, according to police

By Cherise Lynch

A police unit responds to the scene of an emergency.
Getty Images

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in the Jenkintown section of Abington Township early Friday morning.

According to police, at 6:46 a.m. police were called to the 500 block of York Road after receiving a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

Léelo en español aquí 

Upon arrival officers found a bicyclist suffering from severe injuries as a result of the collision, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said first responders on the scene provided lifesaving treatment and then transported the bicyclist to the hospital where they died due to their injuries.

The operator of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

Police had initially blocked traffic coming northbound on York Road to investigate the incident but have since reopened the road.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

SEPTA

SEPTA reaches tentative deal with union, averting strike

Philadelphia

Philly police union president John McNesby to resign

Police have not identified the bicyclist.

The investigation remains ongoing and the Jenkintown Borough Police Department asks if anyone witnessed the accident they are encouraged to contact them at 215-884-1202 and ask for Ofc. Anthony Matteo or Sgt. Al Sulpizio.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaJenkintown
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us