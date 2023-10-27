Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Jenkintown, police say

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car in the Jenkintown section of Abington Township early Friday morning.

According to police, at 6:46 a.m. police were called to the 500 block of York Road after receiving a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

Léelo en español aquí

Upon arrival officers found a bicyclist suffering from severe injuries as a result of the collision, police said.

Police said first responders on the scene provided lifesaving treatment and then transported the bicyclist to the hospital where they died due to their injuries.

The operator of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

Police had initially blocked traffic coming northbound on York Road to investigate the incident but have since reopened the road.

Police have not identified the bicyclist.

The investigation remains ongoing and the Jenkintown Borough Police Department asks if anyone witnessed the accident they are encouraged to contact them at 215-884-1202 and ask for Ofc. Anthony Matteo or Sgt. Al Sulpizio.