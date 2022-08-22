Bicyclist Critically Injured in Northeast Philadelphia Hit-and-Run Crash

Investigators are searching for a driver who struck and critically injured a man riding bikes with his girlfriend in Northeast Philadelphia early Monday morning.

Police said the 43-year-old man and his girlfriend were riding bicycles at Bustleton and Cottman avenues shortly before 1 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

The two were traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Bustleton Avenue, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The woman was treated at the scene.

The two bikes remained in the street where the crash happened as officers investigated – one of them bent and missing a tire.