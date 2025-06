A man is in the hospital after police said his bicycle collided with a police car in North Philadelphia.

Police said the incident happened as an officer was trying to make a U-turn at 16th and Diamond Street early Friday, June 13, 2025.

According to police, the bicyclist suffered a broken jaw but should be okay.

No other injuries were reported.