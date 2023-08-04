Philadelphia

Bicyclist and pedestrian injured after 67-year-old driver hit them and crashed trying to flee

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Two people are in the hospital after a driver hit a bicyclist and pedestrian and then crashed their car in South Philadelphia Friday night.

At 6:45 p.m. a 67-year-old man driving a Tesla struck a bicyclist and a pedestrian at 1400 FDR Park Drive, according to the police.

The driver then sped off and hit a tree in the center median on Broad Street and proceeded to run away on foot, police said.

Medics transported the pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition. The bicyclist, a 37-year-old man, was also transported to the hospital and was placed in stable condition, police said.

Police did stop the Tesla driver and they transported him to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

