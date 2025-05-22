Beyoncé

Beyoncé begins 5-night ‘Cowboy Carter' concert stop at MetLife stadium

Queen Bey has arrived at MetLife Stadium for a five-night mini-residency on the "Cowboy Carter" tour.

Beyoncé will be playing five dates from Friday through next Thursday, May 29.

She'll be breaking Bon Jovi's record of four consecutive dates at the Meadowlands stadium set back in 2010 when the stadium opened, according to Billboard.

When is Beyoncé performing at MetLife Stadium?

Beyoncé's concerts at MetLife Stadium will take place May 22, 24, 25, 28 and 29.

What time are Beyoncé's concerts?

Beyoncé's concerts at MetLife Stadium are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

What time do parking lots open at MetLife Stadium for Beyoncé?

Parking lots at MetLife Stadium will open at 2:00 p.m.

What time do gates open at MetLife Stadium for Beyoncé?

Gates at MetLife Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. for Beyoncé.

How do I get tickets for Beyoncé at MetLife Stadium?

Tickets for the Beyoncé concerts at MetLife Stadium were available through Ticketmaster.

What items are allowed at MetLife Stadium?

Among the items NOT permitted at MetLife Stadium for the concerts are umbrellas, glass bottles, professional cameras and selfie sticks, outside alcohol or seat cushions. The clear bag policy is also in effect.

Empty reusable water bottles (plastic or aluminum up to 20 oz.) along with factor sealed canned or plastic water bottles are allowed, along with ponchos or raincoats and food in a clear plastic bag or wrapping.

Beyoncé
