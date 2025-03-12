Warning: The details of this story are graphic and could be disturbing for some readers.

A Pennsylvania man is accused of stabbing his wife to death and leaving her body in the bathtub of their home.

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, around 8:30 a.m., Bethlehem Township Police responded to a home on the 2100 block of 3rd Street in Easton, Pennsylvania, for a welfare check. A family member had told police they were concerned about the wellbeing of the people inside the house, according to the criminal complaint.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

The responding officers banged on the doors and windows, announcing their presence but no one answered, investigators said. They then used a ladder to enter a second-floor window and were met by 57-year-old James Christopher Frank, according to the criminal complaint.

After opening the door for the officers, Frank led them into a bedroom and told them, “My wife is dead in the bathtub,” according to the criminal complaint. The officers entered the bathroom and found the body of Frank’s wife, 55-year-old Deborah Denise Glaser, in the tub, investigators said. Glaser was facedown in the tub with multiple puncture wounds while her shirt was soaked in blood, police said.

The officers also found knives, razor blades, box cutters and a mallet inside the bathroom, according to the criminal complaint.

Frank allegedly admitted to police that he cut his wife’s throat with a steak knife. He then told police he punctured his wife’s chest and heart with a knife and hammer around 10 times to make sure she was dead, investigators said.

Frank was arrested and charged with criminal homicide, a non-bailable offense. He is currently in custody at the Northampton County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25, 2025.

Online court records don't list legal representation who could speak on Frank's behalf.