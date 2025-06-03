Police ID teen boy killed in crash near schools in Bethlehem Twp., Pa.

A criminal investigation is underway after investigators determined “reckless behavior” led to the death of a teen boy who crashed into a parked vehicle in Bethlehem Township, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

On Sunday, June 1, around 1:30 a.m., Bethlehem Township Police responded to a crash on the 3000 block of Chester Road near Freedom High School and East Hills Middle School. Police said a group of teenagers in two vehicles were involved in the crash. During the incident, 17-year-old David Nagy – who was in one of the vehicles – struck his head on the other vehicle, which was parked.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Nagy – a junior at Freedom High School and a Bethlehem Township resident -- was pronounced dead at the scene. The Northampton County Coroner revealed he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Bethlehem Township Police Chief Greg Gottschall said the incident is being treated as a criminal investigation and that the five teenagers involved in the crash – including Nagy – were engaged in “reckless behavior.” He did not reveal anymore details beyond that, however.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Bethlehem Area School District officials also released a statement on the incident.

"We encourage the community to respect the privacy of all parties involved as we move through this trying time together," they wrote. "On behalf of the BASD community, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to the family and to all of those impacted by this tragic incident."

No charges have been filed in connection to Nagy’s death. Police continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information on the incident should call the Northampton County 911 Operations Center at 610-759-2200 or Investigator Gretchen Kraemer at 610-814-6473 or email at gkraemer@bethlehemtwp.com.