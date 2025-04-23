Bethlehem man arrested for making, sharing AI-generated child porn

Law enforcement officials in Lehigh County have arrested an charged a 35-year-old Bethlehem man after, police claim, artificially generated images of child sexual materials were discovered on a computer he owned.

According to police, Adam Erdman, 35, of Bethlehem was charged with possession of child sexual materials and criminal use of a communication facility on April 17, 2025, after computer generated images of child pornography were discovered at his home by his estranged wife.

Police officials said the charges stem from an incident that happened on March 25, 2025, when Erdman's estranged wife told police that she was reading email on Erdman's computer when she found an email titled "still images."

In that email, police officials said, the woman discovered AI-generated nude images of underage children.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police officials claimed, in a statement on Erdman's arrest, that investigators believe Erdman used "innocent vacation photos" that depicted children and used artificial intelligence photo editing software to alter these photos into child sexual abuse materials.

He then emailed those images, officials claim.

Erdman is free after posting $100,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. May 28, 2025, officials said.