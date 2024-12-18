Pennsylvania

Berks Co. man accused of grooming, sexually assaulting girl inside store at mall

By Emily Rose Grassi

Google Maps

A Berks County man was arrested and charged for allegedly grooming a child and sexually assaulting her, according to a spokesperson with the Wyomissing Police Department.

During a lengthy investigation, officials discovered that Steven P. Najarian, of Sinking Spring, groomed a young girl that lead to several sexual encounters inside a store at the Berkshire Mall located at 1665 State Hill Road in Wyomissing, police said.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Najarian was charged with rape and other related offenses, officials said.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Detectives believe there could be more victims and are asking that if you have any information to please contact Detective Joseph Klatt at (610) 816-9874.

If you would live to remain anonymous, you can always provide a tip to the Wyomissing Police Department through their website or by calling 877-373-9913.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaBerks County
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us