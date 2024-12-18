Berks Co. man accused of grooming, sexually assaulting girl inside store at mall

A Berks County man was arrested and charged for allegedly grooming a child and sexually assaulting her, according to a spokesperson with the Wyomissing Police Department.

During a lengthy investigation, officials discovered that Steven P. Najarian, of Sinking Spring, groomed a young girl that lead to several sexual encounters inside a store at the Berkshire Mall located at 1665 State Hill Road in Wyomissing, police said.

Najarian was charged with rape and other related offenses, officials said.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Detectives believe there could be more victims and are asking that if you have any information to please contact Detective Joseph Klatt at (610) 816-9874.

If you would live to remain anonymous, you can always provide a tip to the Wyomissing Police Department through their website or by calling 877-373-9913.