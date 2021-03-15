Berks County Officer Shoots and Kills Man Armed With Knife, Police Say

An investigation is underway after a police officer in Berks County shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife, according to officials.

On Monday around 2:15 p.m., the Berks County Department of Emergency Services received a 911 call from a woman reporting a man who was armed with a knife. The woman said the man was threatening her when the call disconnected.

Police then responded to the woman’s home on the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania. When they arrived they were met by the woman who told them the man who threatened her had locked himself inside the second floor bedroom.

The officers then went to the second floor and used a key they found to unlock the bedroom door. They were then met by the man who allegedly ignored the officers’ demands to drop the knife. One of the officers then used a taser which had no effect on the man, according to investigators. A second officer then pulled out his gun and opened fire, striking the man in the chest.

The man was taken to the Reading Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m. None of the officers were injured during the incident.

Officials have not yet revealed the identities of the man or the officer involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams will hold a press conference in the near future to reveal more information.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171.