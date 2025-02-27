Berks County school social worker accused of showing inappropriate photo to student

A middle school social worker employed by the Reading School District is accused of showing an inappropriate photo of himself to a student, Berks County District Attorney Office announced.

Brenden Lindsey, 30, has been charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent exposure after officials said he showed a 14-year-old student a picture of his genitalia.

Officials said Lindsey was employed as a social worker at the Central Middle School, located at 215 N. 12th St. in Reading, Pennsylvania.

It was reported that Lindsey used his mobile phone to show the student a picture of his genitalia, and he also asked her if she would send him a picture of her breasts, officials said.

Based upon these allegations, officials said Lindsey was immediately placed on administrative leave by the school district.

The student was interviewed, and officials said investigators learned Lindsey had been her school counselor for over a year.

"In January of 2025, the victim requested to speak with the defendant regarding a personal issue that she was

experiencing. This meeting took place in the defendant’s office. During the meeting, the defendant began an inappropriate conversation with the victim. As a result of the conversation, the defendant showed the victim a picture of male genitalia. The defendant then asked the victim if she would show him a picture of her breasts. The victim declined this request and left the defendant’s office," Berks County District Attorney Office shared in a news release.

As part of the investigation, officials said Berks County Detectives seized Lindsey's phone and found over 100 photos of exposed male genitalia, including pictures of him exposing himself.

"Additionally, metadata from one of these photos revealed that the specific image in question was created, accessed, and/or modified on the exact date and time that the victim reported that this incident occurred," said Berks County District Attorney Office.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, officials said Lindsey surrendered to members of the Berks County Detectives.