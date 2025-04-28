2 dead, 3 hospitalized in house fire in Berks County, Pennsylvania

Two men died while a woman and two firefighters were hospitalized after an early morning fire in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

The two-alarm fire started at a home on the 700 block of White Beard Road in Birdsboro at 6:23 a.m. on Monday, April 28.

Responding firefighters removed two men and a woman from the home. The two men died from their injuries while the woman, along with two firefighters, were taken to the hospital.

Officials have not yet revealed the identities of the two men or the conditions of the woman and firefighters. They continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.