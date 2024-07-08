State police search for 2 teens who escaped detention center, officials say

Pennsylvania state police are searching for two teen inmates who they say escaped a youth detention center in Berks County and may be in the Bucks County area.

Léelo en español aquí

On Saturday, July 6, at 4:45 p.m., Dustin Lomas, 16, and Tyler Lutz, 18, escaped from Abraxas Academy – a youth detention center in Berks County – by climbing over a fence, state police said.

Both teens fled in an unknown direction and their escape was not confirmed until a few hours later, according to investigators.

Lomas and Lutz are both described as white teens who were both wearing blue hoodies, white t-shirts and blue sweatpants at the time of their escape, state police said.

Lomas is from Levittown, Bucks County, while Lutz is from Reading, Berks County, investigators said. Police believe Lomas is in the Levittown area and that he may be with Lutz.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call Pennsylvania State Police at 610-378-4011.