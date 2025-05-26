Law enforcement officials in Berks County are warning residents to be alert as fraudsters are using the county's Sheriff's Office as a ploy to scam residents out of cash.

The Berks County Sheriff's Office has warned residents about the scam on social media.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to law enforcement officials, fraudsters are reaching out to members of the community and claiming they represent the Berks County Sheriff's Office -- going as far as using names of actual employees of the office, in an effort to sound legitimate -- and are demanding money from residents.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officials said the scammers could claim that a target of the scam missed jury duty, has an outstanding warrant or may owe fines.

Then, officials said, the fraudster may demand payment via gift cards, wire transfers or may request other forms of personal information.

However, county officials said that actual representatives of the Sheriff's Office will never demand money or payment over the phone.

Anyone targeted by a scammer is instructed to hang up the call immediately, never share personal or financial information over the phone and report suspicious calls to Sheriff@Berkspa.gov.

Officials said a law enforcement investigation into this scam is still ongoing.