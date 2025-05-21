Berks County

Berks Co. inmate used tablet in jail to sexually abuse child online, police say

Police claim Tyler Osborne, 30, of Boyertown, an inmate at the Berks County Jail, used a cellmate's electronic tablet to instruct an 11-year-old victim over the internet to engage in sex acts that he recorded.

By Hayden Mitman

Tyler Osborne, 30, of Boyertown has been charged with using an electric device to record a child victim engaged in sex acts.
Berks County District Attorney's Office

Law enforcement officials have charged an inmate at the Berks County Jail following claims that he used a cellmate's electronic tablet to contact and sexually abuse a child over the internet.

On Wednesday, officials announced new charges of filming sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography and related offenses against Tyler Osborne, 30, of Bordentown, after he, allegedly, borrowed a cellmate's electronic tablet and used it to contact an 11-year-old victim that Osborne instructed to perform sex acts and then recorded the abuse.

Officials said that police were alerted to the incidents in April after Osborne's cellmate became suspicious after learning Osborne was borrowing the cellmate's electronic tablet in order to contact an underage individual.

In a review of the tablet, investigators claimed they found recorded files taken from video chats that Osborne, allegedly, conducted with a child.

In these video chats, officials claim, Osborne instructed the 11-year-old victim to strip and engage in various sex acts.

Additional charges related to this incident were brought against Osborne on May 16, 2025, officials said.

He remains in custody at the Berks County Jail, officials said.

Contacted Wednesday, officials said Osborne was in police custody at the time these incidents occurred after violating probation for a prior indecent assault arrest.

Online court documents note Osborne was previously arrested in 2018 on charges of corruption of a minor and indecent assault of someone under the age of 16.

