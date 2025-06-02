Bensalem man charged in scam targeting intellectually challenged Philly seniors

A 36-year-old Bucks County man has been arrested and charged with scamming at least 15 intellectually disabled seniors in Philadelphia as he worked as a 'fiscal liaison' for a non-profit service provider.

On Monday, members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced charges of financial exploitation against a care dependent person, identity theft, forgery and related offenses against Quay Fetherson, 36, of Bensalem.

According to law enforcement officials, the charges stem from Fetherson's time serving as a "fiscal liaison" for the non-profit group, Community Options, which is a service provider for adults who have intellectual disabilities.

From 2018 through last year, officials claim, Fetherson scammed at least 15 intellectually disabled seniors our of over $100,000.

"Mr. Fetherson violated the trust placed in him by his employers, his victims, and the larger community," said Assistant District Attorney Alexander Blumenthal, Supervisor of the DA's office's elder justice unit.

According to law enforcement officials, in his role as a "fiscal liaison," Fetherson worked with individuals who have IQs below 70, and he is alleged to have issued checks from victims accounts, had victims sign checks, forged victims' signatures and took victims to banks to have them withdraw funds of which he is alleged to have stolen a portion or entirety of.

Officials at Community Options uncovered the alleged scheme when his replacement did an audit in May of last year and discovered a number of discrepancies in Fetherson's accounts, law enforcement officials said.

"We are deeply saddened and outraged by the actions of a former employee who stole from the personal accounts of individuals with disabilities entrusted to our care in Philadelphia," said Angela Castle, the Incident Management Coordinator for Community Options in a statement on Fetherson's arrest. "This individual was entrusted with significant responsibility and abused that position for personal gain."

Fetherson was arrested on May 27, 2025, and officials said, he was arraigned the same day.

He is being held in police custody after his bail was set at $375,000, officials said.