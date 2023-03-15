Bensalem Man Broke into 9-Year-Old's Bedroom, Assaulted Her, Police Say

Police are investigating after a 9-year-old child awoke with an undressed 32-year-old man in her bed, after he had, allegedly broken into her apartment, police said.

Officers have arrested Paddy Patrick Purcell, 32, of Bensalem following the incident.

According to law enforcement officials, at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an apartment along Thunder Circle in Bensalem for a call of a burglary in progress.

Police said that the incident began when a the girl awoke to find a man, believed to be Purcell -- dressed only in his underwear -- in bed with her. Purcell had also, allegedly touched the girl inappropriately, said officials.

The girl jumped from bed to alert her father, who found Purcell wrapped in a blanket sitting on the girl's bed, police said.

Purcell fled before police arrived, but according to police, a short investigation led officers to a nearby apartment where he was apprehended.

Purcell has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass and indecent assault of a child. He is in custody and has been held on $1 million bail.