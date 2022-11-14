Beloved Rooster ‘Squiggy' Missing From NJ Rescue Farm

A rescue farm in South Jersey is searching for their beloved, locally-famous rooster named Squiggy.

Squiggy was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 8, which was a busy visiting day at Funny Farm Rescue, according to their Facebook page. Families came from all over to visit the little rooster in Mays Landing.

The rooster “thinks he’s a kitten and will fall asleep in your arms if you pet him,” Funny Farm Rescue wrote. They say Squiggy was raised in the house with cats and dogs as an orphan. Shelter officials don’t believe a predator got him as he mainly stayed in areas with crowds of people.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The animal rescue said they believe the rooster may have gotten into someone’s car.

“He cockadoodle-do’s all day and night,” the farm said. “A big voice from that little head.”

Funny Farm Rescue said they’re reviewing video from Tuesday.

As of Monday morning, Funny Farm had raised $1,800 as a reward for Squiggy’s return. They ask if anyone has seen the little rooster to call or text 609-742-9410.