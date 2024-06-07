From West Philadelphia to Old City, bells rang for five minutes Friday afternoon in honor of gun violence victims across the nation.

The “Toll the Bell” event from Penn Live Arts and dozens of partners – including faith organizations and community nonprofits -- featured bells in various locations in Philly that rang from 1 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. The sound installation was in commemoration of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. It also represented a startling statistic. One in five Americans have lost a family member to gun violence, according to a survey from KFF.

Prior to the bells ringing, a public interfaith vigil service in honor of gun violence victims was held at the Annenberg Center Outdoor Plaza on 3680 Walnut Street at 12:30 p.m.

“I’ve had the misfortune to sit with parents who have lost children to gun violence,” Bishop Patricia Davenport of the Southeastern Pennsylvania ELCA said during the vigil. “I’ve heard their lament and I’ve wiped their tears.”

Chaz Howard, the University Chaplain and Vice President for Social Equity & Community at the University of Pennsylvania, also attended the vigil.

“To see so many people who care and so many congregations who care, literally tolling the bell and calling people to action, gives me hope,” Howard said.

Howard told NBC10 he was robbed at gunpoint as a child while playing football outside of a church.

“I’ve also buried loved ones to gun violence so this is very, very tender for me,” Howard said.

Philadelphia has seen a surge in gun violence in recent years as well as the highest amount of reported homicides on record in 2021. However, so far in 2024, there has been a 36 percent decrease in reported homicides compared to the same time last year, according to data from Philadelphia police.

Organizers said the purpose of Friday’s bell ringing was for Philadelphians to take a break from their daily routine to stop and reflect on the impact of gun violence.

“Disrupting the environment through sound. Through all these bells ringing and sound making we’re saying, you know, pay attention and learn more,” Christopher Gruits, the Executive & Artistic Director of Penn Live Arts, told NBC10. “See how you can get involved for positive change.”