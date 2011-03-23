The Galloway Township K-9 Sabre needs your love and support.



On April 16th the Galloway Township police department is honoring a long time K-9 officer with retirement at a beef and beverage fundraiser. This event will help raise funds for the K-9 unit and Sabre who was recently diagnosed with a aggressive cancer. A portion of the proceeds will support Sabre veterinary bills and help make the remainder of his life comfortable as possible.



The Galloway Township K-9 unit welcomes a new officer Titan who will be trained to protect and serve.

Any additional funds raised will be used to the purchasing and training of Titan.



Come out and enjoy a night of great food, and great entertainment!



When: April 16th



Where: JD's Pub, 45 south Old New York Road, Galloway, NJ 08205



Time: 8pm -12am midnight



Tickets: $20 per person