Beef and Beverage Fundraiser

sabre-k9

The Galloway Township K-9 Sabre needs your love and support.
 

On April 16th the Galloway Township police department is honoring a long time K-9 officer with retirement at a beef and beverage fundraiser. This event will help raise funds for the K-9 unit and Sabre who was recently diagnosed with a aggressive cancer. A portion of the proceeds will support Sabre veterinary bills and help make the remainder of his life comfortable as possible.

The Galloway Township K-9 unit welcomes a new officer Titan who will be trained to protect and serve.
Any additional funds raised will be used to the purchasing and training of Titan.

Come out and enjoy a night of great food, and great entertainment!

When: April 16th

Where: JD's Pub, 45 south Old New York Road, Galloway, NJ 08205

Time: 8pm -12am midnight

Tickets: $20 per person

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us