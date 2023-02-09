Business

Bed Bath & Beyond Adds Montgomery County Store to Growing List of Closures

The struggling big box store is set to close at least 150 stores nationwide

By Dirk DeYoung and Anne Stych - Philadelphia Business Journal

a man walks by a Bed, Bath and Beyond storefront.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. retail chain released an updated list of 150 location closures on Tuesday, adding another Philadelphia-area store to the previously announced shutdowns, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

New to the list is the Bed Bath & Beyond store at 224 W. DeKalb Pike in King of Prussia. It joins a store in North Wales, as well as three South Jersey locations that are set for closure.

The new list of closures comes as the company is scrambling to stay out of bankruptcy. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond proposed an underwritten public offering of preferred stock and warrants to raise approximately $1 billion in addition to pledging the 150 new closures.

Liquidation sales for the previously announced 87 closures began Saturday.

PBJ.com has more on the rest of the stores set to close nationwide and Bed, Bath and Beyond's moves to try to avoid bankruptcy.

