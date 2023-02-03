Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close an additional 87 stores – with four in the Philadelphia region – as the struggling retailer continues to face financial woes.

The latest round of closures comes after the home goods chain announced plans last year to shutter approximately 150 stores and cut 20 percent of its workforce.

“As we continue to work with our advisors to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible,” Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement. “The Company has initiated the closure of an additional 87 Bed Bath & Beyond and five buybuy BABY stores.”

The company said its lower-producing banner stores will be included in the closures.

In the Philadelphia area, Bed, Bath and Beyond will close stores in North Wales, Pennsylvania, as well as Mount Laurel, Mays Landing and Deptford, New Jersey.

Overall, the retailer is closing more than 30 stores throughout New Jersey along with dozens nationwide.

For a full list of stores, click here.