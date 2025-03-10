Bear Creek Mountain skiers, snowboarders try to go the distance in pond skimming

No matter how good you might be on the slopes, skiing and snowboarding will get you wet.

It's impossible to not get covered in snow at some point during a trip to the slopes.

But, on Sunday, skiers and snowboarders at Bear Creek Mountain in the Lehigh Valley were willing to really get wet as they attempted to skim across an 80-foot long man-made pond in an attempt to win a free season pass.

The event was part of a Spring Fling celebration at Bear Creek Mountain. For four hours on Sunday, skiers and snowboarders were invited to try to make it across the man-made pond without falling in.

Those who made it across, organizers said, had a chance to win a free season pass for the next ski season.

The event was free for anyone with a lift ticket and, as can be seen in some of the video officials with Bear Creek Mountain shared, several people made it across and stayed -- relatively -- dry.