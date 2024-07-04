Beachgoers can once again put up tents, cabanas as Jersey Shore town lifts ban

Pack the tent this July 4th weekend at one one Jersey Shore town that made waves when it banned tents cabanas, tents, canopies and other similar structures at the beach earlier this year.

Earlier this week, North Wildwood lifted its tent ban (in effect since mid May) that was put into effect to address less space on the sand amid emergency beach replenishment.

According to city officials, the temporary ban on shade structures larger than a standard beach umbrella came as the beaches shrunk due to erosion. However, money from the state of New Jersey made it possible to get the beach big enough again for tents.

Crews are working to widen the badly eroded beaches in North Wildwood, New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy and other officials got a firsthand look at the emergency beach replenishment project. NBC10's Ted Greenberg has the details.

More than 750,000 cubic yards of sand were spread on North Wildwood's beaches, Mayor Patrick Rosenello said in a social media post on July 2, 2024. The project just wrapped the week before.

"Now that the Beach Nourishment project is complete, North Wildwood City Council approved a resolution this morning to suspend the current restrictions on tents, cabanas, canopies, etc." Rosenello wrote Tuesday.

So how big can the tents be?

"Tents or similar shade structures that are 10’ by 10’ or smaller are now PERMITTED on the North Wildwood beaches," the mayor wrote. "Any structures larger than 10’ by 10’ are still restricted."

This all means that beachgoers can once again enjoy that sand and stay shady in their own little oasis with family and friends during the long holiday weekend.