Possible chemical contamination closes portion of Bartram's Garden Mile Trail

Bartram's Garden has closed part of its trail to the public as state and local officials investigate a potential chemical spill.

At the start of one of the hottest weeks of the summer so far, Bartram's Gardens received a phone call that set off a flurry of activity.

"One of our regular park visitors [said] that they were concerned about a potential chemical contaminant that was maybe impacting a section of the Bartram's Mile Trail," Bartram's Garden spokesperson Caroline Winschel said.

Winschel says that until the State Department of Environmental Protection tells them the area is safe they have closed part of the trail where the alleged spill happened.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Unfortunately, [we] canceled our public fishing and boating programs for the time being since we don't know for sure whether any contaminant entered into the river. We want to minimize the chance that visitors or neighbors are coming in contact with the river," she said.

She says that garden officials spoke with local and state agencies this week but are waiting for more information.

“We understand that earlier testing has revealed the presence of some chromium compounds," she explained.

NBC10 reached out to both the city and the state DEP but have not yet heard back.

The garden is 50 acres along the Schuylkill River in Southwest Philadelphia and sits next to an old industrial site that is being redeveloped.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who represents the Bartram's Garden area, shared documents with NBC10 that seem to indicate the DEP investigated initial reports of a spill back in April.

The reports say that no violations were found.

But, an email between the person who reported the spill and the DEP says that the agency found Chromium, Chromium III, and Chromium VI. Those are chemicals that are often used in metal coating and stainless steel.

“We are demanding one, that DEP take action. That they test the chemicals that are on the trail. That they work with the, the, staff at Bartram's Gardens to talk about a mediation plan," Councilmember Gauthier said.

On Wednesday, members of the hazard unit from the city's fire department were out surveying the scene.

They told NBC10 that they didn't find anything at first look, but they will be conducting tests.

Gauthier says she just found out on Monday about the potential contamination.

“It's completely unacceptable that the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Water Department knew about this possible contamination back in April. They alerted, you know, no one in the Southwest Philadelphia community," she said.

Gauthier says the Parker Administration told her the Water Department determined there was no risk to the city's water infrastructure.