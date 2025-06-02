Barn fire at Montgomery Co. animal rescue kills nearly 20 animals

Nearly 20 animals were killed after a fire tore through an animal rescue's barn in Montgomery County on Sunday afternoon.

In a video shared with NBC10 by the Towamencin Township Fire Marshal, flames could be seen at the barn belonging to Samantha Carroll's PAWSibilities Animal Rescue on June 1.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The fire marshal said that any animals that were in there didn’t suffer it was all very fast for them which I’m grateful for nobody was in any pain," Katie Mina, a family friend, said.

At least 15 cats died in the fire as well as two rabbits and a chicken.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I didn’t go in, I couldn’t it was too much fire," Carroll explained. "It’s something we deal with a lot in rescue which is unfortunate but we deal with a lot of older cats and we take in sick cats and that happens, but like the suffering is like we work so hard to prevent that for everybody all the time."

Family and friends were emotional as they looked at what was left of the barn that housed many of their animals.

Carroll explained that there is still a group of about 10 cats that could still be found.

Friends of the rescue were able to take in the other animals that survived.

"The farm animals are with friends. Luckily we know people with trailers and we're working on catching the cats that are out," Carroll said.

Carroll and the rescue are working to regroup and figure out what's next.

If you'd like to help support PAWSibilities Animal Rescue, click here.

This is the second barn fire at an animal rescue organization in Montgomery County in less than a week.