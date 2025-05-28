Pennsylvania

Barn fire in Montgomery Co. kills dozens of animals, leaves many hurt

Dozens of animals were killed and some ran away after a barn fire at the House of Wiggle Goats in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, May 28.

By Shaira Arias and Emily Rose Grassi

A Pennsylvania family dedicated to rescuing animals is left to pick up the pieces after a massive fire in their barn that killed some and left many unaccounted for.

All that is left is a portion of the barn structure and rubble after the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28 at the House of Wiggle Goats in Lansdale.

Someone driving along the Pennsylvania Turnpike saw the flames and called 911 to report the blaze, officials said. The fire department was able to get the situation under control in just three hours.

As far as the loss at the animal sanctuary, at least 40 of the rescued animals that include goats, sheep and chickens are unaccounted for.

The family who has owned the shelter for about eight years said that some ran away but others were killed when the roof of the barn collapsed on top of the animals that were in the barn.

Erin Wiggle said she and her family are devastated by this but are thankful for the community support they have been getting.

The Wiggles started a GoFundMe as they plan to rebuild the barn so they can continue their work rescuing animals in need.

