Woman Shot as Gunman Reaches Into West Philadelphia Bar, Opens Fire

A gunman opened the door to a West Philadelphia bar and opened fire, striking a woman sitting at the bar, Philadelphia police said.

Officers were called to the 54th Street Lounge at North 54th Street and Wyalusing Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to find a woman in her 60s bleeding from a gunshot wound to her leg, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police rushed the woman to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition, Small said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Witnesses told investigators that someone opened the front door of the bar, reached in and fired three shots, Small said. One of those bullets struck the woman sitting on a bar stool, who was among about five customers at the bar.

Investigators didn't immediately reveal a motive, but did say that officers responded to a shooting and fight near the same bar earlier in the evening.

"A little over an hour before this shooting, we got a call for the same location -- 54th and Wyalusing -- for a report of a fight involving at least two people and gunshots," Small said. "We believe it may be related."

Police hoped surveillance video would help them track down the gunman.