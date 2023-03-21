Man Killed as Single Shot Is Fired Outside Bar

A man was gunned down as a single shot was fired during a fight outside of a West Philadelphia bar late Monday night.

Officers rushed to the intersection of North 66th Street and Lansdowne Avenue in the Overbrook section just after 11 p.m. to find a man in his 40s bleeding inside the takeout area of a bar, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police rushed the man to the hospital where he died shortly after midnight, Small said.

Investigators viewed several surveillance angles from the Good Times bar at the corner.

"You can clearly see a crowd of about six to seven people standing at the corner of 66th and Lansdowne," Small said. "And then you can see the shooter and the victim actually are involved in a psychical fight where there are punches thrown. Then the shooter pulls a gun and fires one shot from very, very close range."

You could then see the victim collapse onto the ground and crawl into the takeout area of the bar, Small said.

The shooter could be seen on camera walking south on 66th Street from Lansdowne Avenue.

Witnesses said that both the shooter and victim were known to frequent the area.

The victim lived about a block away from the shooting scene, police said.

The Deadly Toll of Gun Violence

Deadly gun violence continues to rock Philadelphia. Entering Tuesday, at least 93 homicides were reported in Philadelphia in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 13% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record.