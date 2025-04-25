Man shot in back while standing outside West Philadelphia bar

A man was shot in the back outside a West Philadelphia bar late Thursday night, police said.

Philadelphia police officers rushed to the the corner of South 60th and Delancey streets just before 10:50 p.m. on April 24, 2025, to find a man in his late 40s suffering from a single gunshot wound to his back, investigators said.

Léelo en español aquí.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses told investigators the man was standing outside a bar when a masked person in a dark hoodie and blue jeans opened fire, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police hoped surveillance video from the bar would help them track down the shooter. The public was also urged to submit tips.

No motive was given for the shooting and no weapon was recovered as of Friday morning, police said.