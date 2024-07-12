Bank employee charged for stealing nearly $1M from customer to fund side businesses

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a former bank employee for stealing nearly $1 million from a customer’s account.

Agha Hasan, 41, ws charged with theft by deception, computer criminal activity, misapplication of entrusted property, three counts of failure to file New Jersey tax returns, five counts of failure to pay income tax and two counts of filing false returns.

Hasan allegedly stole $998,188 from a customer over the course of six years where he used the money for side businesses, real estate transactions and to cover personal expenses, officials said.

The investigation began last year after fraud investigators for Santander Bank contacted law enforcement about questionable transactions conducted and overseen by Hasan, who had recently been terminated from his position at the Mount Holly branch office.

The investigation revealed that Hasan, who had been employed by the bank since 2014, befriended the customer and gained his trust by offering to help with bill paying, police said.

The investigation further revealed that as the relationship with the customer progressed, Hasan began to visit the customer’s residence and obtain blank checks that the customer had signed, as well as have the customer approve wire transfers. Hasan also used the customer’s account to make significant cash withdrawals and payments.

The transactions illegally conducted by Hasan using the customer’s funds went toward the management and operation of gas stations, car washes and convenience markets. The money was also used to broker and finance real estate transactions, as well as to operate a consulting business, Delval Consultants, LLC, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Hasan was taken into police custody on Tuesday, July 9 from his home in Bordentown Township. He is awaiting a detention hearing in Superior Court.

The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.