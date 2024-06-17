‘Bandit' stole $11k of cigarettes in Wilmington, Del., officials claim

The Delaware State Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man who, officials claim, stole more than $11,000 worth of cigarettes from a store in Wilmington last week.

According to police, the incident happened on June 13, at a Walgreens store located along the 4500 block of New Linden Hill Road in Wilmington, Del.

Officials shared surveillance images from the store on social media.

Officials said that, on that day, as an employee was busy in another part of the store, a man seen in surveillance footage, allegedly, snuck behind the counter at the shop and 'made off' with thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes.

Police officials are asking anyone who might have seen this individual to contact Trooper M. Watson of Troop 6 at (302) 633-5000 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.