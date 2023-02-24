Person Trapped After Balcony Collapses at Sea Isle City Condo Building

Crews are working to rescue a person trapped underneath a concrete slab after a balcony collapsed at a condominium complex in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, on Friday.
The eighth floor balcony crashed onto a balcony on the seventh floor below at the Spinnaker Condominiums around 2 p.m. Cape May County Urban Search and Rescue confirmed that a person is currently trapped underneath a concrete slab and crews are working to get the person out.
This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.