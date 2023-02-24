Jersey Shore

Person Trapped After Balcony Collapses at Sea Isle City Condo Building

An eighth-floor balcony has collapsed at the Spinnaker Condominiums in Sea Isle City

By Hayden Mitman and David Chang

Crews are working to rescue a person trapped underneath a concrete slab after a balcony collapsed at a condominium complex in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, on Friday.

The eighth floor balcony crashed onto a balcony on the seventh floor below at the Spinnaker Condominiums around 2 p.m. Cape May County Urban Search and Rescue confirmed that a person is currently trapped underneath a concrete slab and crews are working to get the person out.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

