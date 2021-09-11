Back2School Block Party to Provide Healthy Food, School Supplies and Fun in North Philly

North Philly students can celebrate the opening of school with music, school supply giveaways and healthy food at a block party Saturday.
The Back2School Block Party at Panati Playground, 3100 N 22nd Street, will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and feature a live DJ, games and giveaways of school supplies and PPE.
Organizers said the goal was to provide some fun for students who have just started the school year -- and to ensure they had the tools they need to succeed.
The event is presented by Western Warriors.