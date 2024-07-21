A baby was killed in a crash that left her mother and another child hospitalized on Saturday night, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department said.

According the police, the incident happened when a 31-year-old woman pushing a stroller -- with her 22-month-old daughter inside -- and a 13-year-old child were crossing the street at the corner of North Front Street and East Wyoming Avenue in the Feltonville section of North Philadelphia just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

At that time, police claim, a 2022 blue Dodge Ram 1500 Classic, driven by a 28-year-old man, headed eastbound, attempted to turn northbound onto Front Street as the three individuals crossed the intersection with the green light.

The truck struck all three people in the intersection, police said.

The baby, a 22-month-old girl, was taken to a nearby hospital by medics where she was pronounced at about 9:32 p.m., officials said.

The woman and child both suffered injuries to their feet and ankles and, officials said, they have both been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the truck, police said, stayed at the scene of the crash and no charges have yet been brought forward in this case.

However, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Note: Police initially reported that the third person injured in this incident was an adult woman. Officials corrected that in a statement on Sunday afternoon. This story has been updated to reflect that change.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.