3-Week-Old Girl Killed, 4-Month-Old Boy Hurt in NE Philly Crash

A 3-month-old girl being carried on her mother’s lap in the front passenger seat of a car died in a Northeast Philadelphia crash that also left a 4-month-old boy hurt.

The children were riding in a sedan with their respective mothers around 11 p.m. when the vehicle collided with an SUV as both cars were traveling in opposite directions on Harbison Avenue and crossed Roosevelt Boulevard at the same time, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The sedan was making a turn onto Roosevelt Boulevard and t-boned the SUV as the driver was also making a turn, PPD spokesman Miguel Torres said. Nayeli Torres, of National Park, New Jersey, was on the lap of a woman in the front passenger seat and was pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center at 11:50 p.m., Torres said.

Small said the woman was Torres' 19-year-old mother, while the 21-year-old woman driving the car was the mother of the 4-month-old boy.

The boy was properly restrained in the rear seat, Torres said. He sustained minor injuries and was in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center, Small said.

Torres said the driver of the sedan was taken to the same hospital with a cut to her leg, while the passenger was uninjured. He added that the driver of the other vehicle, whom Small said was a 29-year-old man, was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital with minor injuries.

The chief inspector said there were two baby seats in the vehicle where the infants were riding.

Police were investigating who was at fault for the crash and were checking cameras in the area for more information.

Editor's note (Feb 12 at 9:28 a.m.): This story has been updated with more information from police.