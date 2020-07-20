Two teenagers will be charged with DUI after a car struck and critically injured a pregnant woman who was sitting outside, leading to her newborn baby dying at the hospital.

A 19-year-old man was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition at a high speed northbound on 2100 North Broad Street in Philadelphia shortly before 5 a.m. Monday when he struck the back of a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy who was also speeding, police said.

The impact caused the 16-year-old’s vehicle to veer into the southbound lanes and strike a tree. The Ford Expedition then veered to the right, mounted a curb, and struck a 27-year-old pregnant woman who was sitting on a low concrete wall.

The woman, who was seven months pregnant, suffered severe injuries and was taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in extremely critical condition. The woman’s baby was delivered by hospital staff but later pronounced dead at 9:28 a.m.

The teen drivers did not have a license and will be charged with DUI and other related offenses, according to investigators.